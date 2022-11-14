Update | Paulwell among five to be charged for loss of firearm

Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, Phillip Paulwell, is among five people who are to be charged for losing their firearms.

Paulwell's licensed firearm was reportedly stolen in July in Hope Pastures, St Andrew, after he made an emergency stop.

"My vehicle was locked, my firearm was in a pouch in the back seat where my security would normally be. I rushed in and out of the premises in five to 10 minutes and by the time I got back out, the window of my back seat was smashed and the bag was removed," he told The Gleaner.

He said he made a report to the police the following day, and also gave a detailed report to the Firearm Licensing Authority.

Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth said Paulwell's report was received and an investigation conducted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But he noted that the Kingston East and Port Royal member of parliament is not the only one who will be facing charges for loss of a licensed firearm.

"I want to point out definitively he's not the only person. There are other persons that we are pursuing similar matters against," he said.

However, he could not confirm when the charges will be laid.

"As time progresses, the matter will be referred to the court for hearing. As a result of that, he will be most likely summoned to attend court," he said.

While not divulging the decision, DPP Paula Llewellyn confirmed that the ruling was handed over to the police more than a week ago. "We researched, I appointed a deputy director, and in consultation with me, we came to a particular decision," Llewellyn told The Gleaner on Monday.

Paulwell, however, said he found it "strange" it took the police so long to announce that he is to be charged.

He said he has not received any communication from the police since he made the report.

"That has been the case since July, and I haven't heard anything since then," he said. "It's so strange that it has taken four months... I find it very strange."

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.