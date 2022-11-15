Buff Bay Post Office welcomes donation of refrigerator

BUFF BAY, Portland:

Staffers of the Buff Bay Post Office in west Portland were gifted a brand-new mini-refrigerator to alleviate the challenges they faced previously in storing their food supplies that required refrigeration.

The refrigerator was handed over to Dahlia Watson, acting branch manager for the Buff Bay Post Office, by councillor candidate of the People’s National Party, Desmond Lewis.

Watson explained that over the years, they have had to repeatedly repair their old refrigerator and had resorted to storing their water and juices at a shop metres away from the post office.

“Today, on behalf of the staff at this post office, we are happy to receive this gift, which I know will go a far way in providing us with cool water and juices, especially during the hot period. It was really a challenge for us, and this refrigerator comes to us as a big surprise, but it is a welcome one. Now, we will be able store our own water, fruits, and juices in our own space, “she said.

Lewis was, however, quick to point out that he only learned about the situation at the post office from the shop owner, who informed him recently about the plight facing the postal workers.

“Through our fundraising effort, I was able to purchase this mini-refrigerator to assist the staff at the Buff Bay Post Office,” said Lewis.

“This gift is presented on behalf of the Buff Bay community. I am saying to the community, whatever we can do, our fundraising initiative is always there, and we try to reach out as best as possible. If we can create a proper working environment for people, then they will do their best, and that’s what we are about, and that’s what the community spirit is.

“We will continue to assist, not just in Buff Bay, but right across the constituency and throughout the parish. It is important to ensure that people can operate and function in a proper and friendly environment ... to get the best result at the workplace, “he added.

