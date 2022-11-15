FTC says coordinated taxi strike against the law

The Fair Trading Commission (FTC) has stated that coordinated strike action by public passenger operators is prohibited by law.

In a media release Tuesday afternoon, the FTC said it has been monitoring the withdrawal of service by transport operators since yesterday.

It said the action "harms commuters" and urged transport operators against continuing.

The FTC explained that coordinated action by competitors is prohibited under the Fair Competition Act (FCA).

"Specifically, section 18 of the FCA prohibits persons who compete with each other from agreeing to prevent, restrict or limit the supply of goods or services to any person or class of persons," it said.

The FTC said it is investigating the matter.

It said breaches of the FCA attract a fine of up to five million dollars for each offence.

