Lawyer charged with fraud for alleged non-payment of over J$100m in property sale

Attorney-at-Law Maurice McCurdy has been charged with fraudulent conversion over the alleged non-payment of more than J$100m in the sale of a commercial property for a client in St James.

He was charged by the Fraud Squad on Monday and granted station bail in the sum of J$2 million, the police say.

He's scheduled to make his first court appearance on January 19, 2023.

The allegations surround the sale of the property for US$5.5 million. McCurdy held carriage of sale.

The client complained that after the sale went through earlier this year, a sum of more than US$800,000 (J$120m) remained outstanding, the police say.

A report was made to law enforcement, resulting in the investigation.

McCurdy is a St James-based lawyer.

