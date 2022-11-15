Man injured in shooting at St Andrew plaza

The police are currently investigating a shooting incident in Lane Plaza, in St Andrew, in which a man was shot and seriously injured.

Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, has confirmed to The Gleaner that the incident "started at Hardware and Lumber," located in the plaza.

He noted that police personnel have responded and are currently interviewing people within the vicinity.

"There are some other shootings which I can't confirm nor speak to presently because I have not been properly briefed on it," he said.

- Asha Wilks

