No truth to NWC strike rumours, utility company says

The National Water Commission (NWC) is denying rumours being circulated on social media of a strike at the company.

It said the claim is "entirely mischievous as there is absolutely no truth to the declaration."

The NWC said members of the public should ignore the claim.

"Additionally, members of the public should be aware that there are persons who based on their misguided or selfish agenda may have an interest in spreading wild and unfounded assertions, which can only cause panic or undue alarm in the society, it continued in a release late Tuesday.

It added that persons should trust information only if it is from the NWC or from reputable sources, including established media.

