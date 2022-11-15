Over 20 firearms surrendered under gun amnesty

More than 20 firearms have been handed over to the authorities under the gun amnesty, which is now in effect.

The amnesty began on Saturday, November 5 and is slated to end at midnight on Saturday, November 19.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, provided an update during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Andrew on Tuesday, where Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, announced States of Public Emergency (SOEs) in several parishes.

He informed that many of the firearms are from individuals who have not licensed the weapons for several years.

“There are many persons in Jamaica who might have inherited a firearm from their grandfather or father or acquired it by some other means, usually by legacy, or they might not have licensed the firearm for several years.

“So far, we have gone well over 20, largely from individuals who had firearms locked away in the safe. I am satisfied with that because we do not wish for any of those individuals to be caught in the new net we are setting out there for illegal firearms,” he said.

The two-week gun amnesty is being facilitated following the approval of the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) (Firearms Amnesty) Order 2022 by Parliament.

The conditions for the surrender of firearms or ammunition are outlined in the Order. These may be handed over to a subofficer or senior subofficer on duty at any police station, any designated officer at a Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) location, or to an attorney-at-law on behalf of an individual seeking the amnesty, for delivery to the nearest police station.

The amnesty is the last opportunity for those who hold or are in possession of illegal firearms or ammunition to avoid significant sentences and forms an important milestone in Jamaica's fight against illegal guns.

Breaches of the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022, which is now in effect, will result in penalties ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.

- JIS News

