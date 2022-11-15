Parchment Brown completes term as political ombudsman

Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown has announced today is her last day in office.

In a letter to the media this afternoon, she noted that her appointment expires today, November 15, 2022.

"Thank you to everyone who in any way assisted me in carrying out my duties," Parchment Brown said.

Parchment Brown took office on November 16, 2015.

She was appointed to the office after many years as a dispute-resolution specialist and attorney.

She earned national recognition for her work in dispute resolution and is the holder of the Order of Distinction, Commander Class.

