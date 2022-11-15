Police investigating crash that left two dead in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a two-vehicle crash on Strathbogie Cross Road in the parish, which claimed the lives of two men on Monday.

The deceased are 16-year-old student, Jamal Watson, and 29-year-old labourer, Orain Campbell, both of Porters Mountain, Westmoreland.

The Savanna-la-Mar police say about 3.p.m., Watson and Campbell were on a motorcycle heading northerly along Strathbogie main road.

It is alleged that, upon reaching a section of the road, Watson tried to overtake a line of traffic and collided with a white Toyota Hiace motor bus that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Both Watson and Campbell died from injuries they sustained in the accident.

The police say the driver of the Toyota Hiace motor bus was interviewed and given a breathalyser test.

They say he was warned for prosecution and released pending investigation.

