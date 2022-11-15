Spanish Town Taxi Association urges PPV operators to return to work

President of the Spanish Town Taxi Association, Aaron Mattis, is calling for normalcy to return to the public transport system.

"We need to make good, reasonable sense prevail," Mattis said. "I believe that we have sent a message and need to give the authorities the time to reason out this issue."

He said that members are gradually returning, however, there is still a need for greater numbers.

Operators and owners of public passenger vehicles (PPVs) began protesting on Monday, demanding that the Government implement a traffic ticket amnesty.

There were noticeable delays on the roads on Tuesday with commuters still walking long distances in several communities in St Catherine.

President of the St Catherine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dennis Robotham, said the withdrawal of service adversely affected commerce.

"The withdrawal saw grave discomfort and losses for businesses, especially at this time of year," Robotham said.

- Rasbert Turner

