Two JUTC buses damaged, passengers injured

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says two of its buses were damaged and passengers injured in separate incidents on Monday.

It is understood that, in the first incident, a student used pepper spray during an altercation among students on the bus.

The JUTC says the bus was at the intersection of Windward Road and South Camp Road in Kingston about 3:20 p.m, when passengers began shouting that they could not breathe.

The driver reportedly opened the front door to allow the passengers to get out of the bus, but some broke windows on both sides of the unit to get out.

The bus company says police personnel who were passing by observed what was happening and provided assistance.

The student who allegedly released the pepper spray was pointed out and taken into police custody.

In the second incident, a stone was reportedly hurled inside a bus about 7:40 p.m., in the vicinity of Eastwood Park Road and Courtney Walsh Drive in St Andrew.

The JUTC says one passenger was injured.

The company is urging persons who filmed the two incidents and anyone else with information to provide it to the police to help in their investigations.

“We are also pleading with those who would seek to perpetrate violence, the hoodlums who engage in this reckless practice of stoning our buses to stop it! Such actions only serve to diminish the service we provide to the travelling public and endanger their lives,” the JUTC said.

