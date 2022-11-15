Westmoreland burn victim optimistic after 17 surgeries, but needs prosthesis

Despite needing a lower leg prosthesis and several skin graft treatments, Adrianna Laing, the 13-year-old Westmoreland native who suffered severe burns in a house fire that claimed the lives of her three younger brothers in September, is doing well and is in high spirits.

Dr Zaheed Hassan, the president of the Augusta, Georgia-based Joseph M Still Burn Center, and head of the medical team that performed young Adrianna's 17 surgeries, gave the update today in a press conference on the Zoom platform.

“When she came, we started working right away, and we all worked together. We had seven surgeons and three paediatric persons, and Adrianna went through a total of 17 surgeries including skin grafting,” Hassan explained. “Even though Adrianna lost her left leg below the knee and some fingers on the right hand, I think she is going to be fully functional.”

Meanwhile, Adrianna's father Adrian Laing told the briefing that his daughter is steadily improving, and voiced gratitude to all the parties that made her treatments possible.

The teenager's medical care was sponsored by the Sanmera Foundation, in partnership with the Jamaican diaspora, the Government and other interest groups.

Adrianna is the sole survivor of the fire which occurred at her home in Springfield, Westmoreland on September 4, one day before the start of the 2022/2023 school year.

Her brothers, eight-year-old Adrianno Laing and seven-year-old twins Jayden and Jorden Laing, died in the fire.

According to reports, the fire started after a candle was lit in the house due to an electrical outage in the area.

A GoFundMe account has been started to provide further assistance to Adrianna as she recovers.

- Christopher Thomas and Ashley Anguin

