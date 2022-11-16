Illegal gun and ammo seized in St Thomas, two arrested

The Morant Bay police in St Thomas today seized an illegal handgun and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in the community of Whitehorses.

Two people are in custody in relation to the seizure.

The police report that about 5:30 a.m., a team executed a search warrant at a location in the community.

While searching the premises, the police team reportedly observed a man fleeing from the property and discarding an object as he ran.

The police say he was pursued, caught and the item retrieved.

According to the police, the item was a .38 Special Revolver loaded with six .38 rounds of ammunition.

Two persons were arrested.

