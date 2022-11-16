Increase in respiratory illnesses at CASE

The Ministry of Education says COVID-19 tests done amid a spike in respiratory illnesses at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) in Portland have come back negative.

In a release to the media on Wednesday, it said the health ministry has encouraged the school administration to have the campus population practise good hygiene, such as regular hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing.

It said while there is no mask mandate, the wearing of face coverings is being encouraged given the fact that it is a boarding institution and not all students are able to go home and commute to school.

The CASE administration has reportedly indicated that it has since encouraged the school population to follow the advisories.

