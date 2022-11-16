JBDC to measure economic impact of creative, cultural industries

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will be launching a creative voices survey later this month to obtain empirical data on the cultural and creative industries (CCI).

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (JBDC) Harold Davis said that the survey will help to provide an economic impact assessment of the sector.

“It’s important to understand that if you cannot count it, it doesn’t exist. If you cannot measure it, you can’t improve it [or] monetise it as well,” said Davis.

He noted that the lack of comprehensive and empirical data on the CCI to identify, among other things, who the players are, the value of the contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) and the number of persons in the industries, is one of the major challenges of the sector. Davis pointed out, further, that for the Government or private sector to decide to invest in the creative industries, there must be an understanding of what is being invested in as well as the expected returns.

“This provides that base information for ... the Government of Jamaica to support the industries and for the industry proponents, themselves, to understand where they are. Therefore, when they approach a private-sector or international organisation for support, they can articulate clearly the value of this particular product and industry in ways that we can’t do right now,” Davis explained.

Prior to the launch of the survey instrument, the JBDC will host a series of consultations with individuals within governance and policy, education, industry associations, literature and publishing, film, television, broadcast and digital media, design and fashion, museums and galleries, theatre, dance and performing arts and music.

The sessions, which will be done in a focus group format, will take place from November 15 to18 at the JBDC Resource and Incubator Centre.

Davis also thanked the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for its role in the project being undertaken to bolster the country’s cultural and creative industries.

JIS