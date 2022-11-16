Naggo Head Primary cops TPDCo National Tourism Quiz

Naggo Head Primary School from St Catherine walked away with the championship trophy and replicas, $150,000 in cash, day passes to the Hilton Resort, and a host of other prizes as the curtain came down on the third staging of the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo) National Tourism Quiz.

The grand finale was broadcast on Television Jamaica on November 13.

Naggo Head emerged champions from 16 schools which participated in the competition over several weeks. From the first round of the competition, Naggo Head stamped their superiority and led the points standing.

The final scores were Naggo Head, 33, and Mt Alvernia Preparatory, 12.

Mt Alvernia Prep School from Montego Bay received $100,000 cash; replica silver trophies; day passes to the Half Moon Hotel, and several other prizes for their second-place finish. In third position was Mount St Joseph’s Preparatory from Manchester. They received a $50,000 purse, day passes from Bahia Principe Resort, and several other industry-related prizes. John Rollins Success Primary School also received prizes for placing fourth in the competition. The winning coaches received day passes for themselves and a guest to Moon Palace Resort in Ocho Rios.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Executive Director of TPDCo Wade Mars congratulated all 16 schools that participated in this year’s competition. According to him, “Getting into this mode in your first semester of full face-to-face school could not have been easy. It would have required discipline and tenacity for your preparation.”

In turning his attention to the champions, Mars said, “You have run the race well. For your steadfastness, enthusiasm, and teamwork, I salute you and wish you all the best. Enjoy your well-deserved prizes.”

The TPDCo Tourism Quiz is a competition for prep- and primary-school children which returned after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The quiz aims to build awareness of the importance of the tourism industry and exposes students to the tourism product, related subject areas and careers.