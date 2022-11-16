Portmore mayor ‘studying’ claims of deception by McKenzie

The Portmore Municipal Corporation (PMC) is “studying” claims of deception by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, who accused it of knowingly offering lands that were at the centre of a dispute for the construction of a market in the municipality.

McKenzie, in his address to the St Catherine South East constituency conference on Sunday, accused the PMC of deceptively giving residents, who have expressed opposition to the lands being used for a market, the impression that the facility is being forced on them.

“I was invited on a tour with the municipality and I indicated that we were going to build a market and I made this grand announcement, what they did not tell me is that the citizens association had for years been meeting with the municipality and had raised objections to the construction of a market in their community.

“They carry mi go tun fool that only shows that they are not genuine and giving the people in Portmore the impression that we are forcing the market on them,” McKenzie stated.

When contacted, Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas said he was unable to immediately respond to the claims.

“We have not been privy to the allegations made by Minister McKenzie and the member of parliament, as soon as we get a chance to study them, we will provide a fulsome rebuttal of the allegations,” Thomas told The Gleaner.

McKenzie, in continuing his broadside against the People’s National Party-controlled PMC, said the discussions to build a market in Portmore started before there were attempts by the Holness administration to make Portmore a parish.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Robert Miller accused the municipal corporation of sabotaging his efforts to undertake meaningful development in the constituency. Despite their efforts, he said he has transformed the constituency since he took over in two years.

He listed providing educational grants and learning aids such as tablets and laptops to students as evidence of the investments he has made towards constituents’ education.

EMPHASIS ON EDUCATION

In furthering his emphasis on education, Miller announced plans for the construction of a new block at the Bridgeport High School. He said the Ministry of Education has agreed to take the school off the shift system. Also, Miller announced that perimeter fencing will be built at Bridgeport Primary School, and the leaky roof at Southboro Primary School will be repaired. He said plans are in the making for the construction of a new campus at the Portmore Community College.

Miller, however, bemoaned what he said has been the neglect of the constituency over the years.

“When we talk about infrastructure, the constituency has been neglected for years, the majority of roads are parochial roads, they are the responsibility of the Municipal Council, nuh mek them fool you,” he told the jubilant supporters.

editorial@gleanerjm.com