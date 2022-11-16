PSOJ supports states of public emergency as an interim measure

The Private Sector Organisation Of Jamaica (PSOJ) has endorsed the imposition of states of public emergency in seven parishes as the government moves to cauterise Jamaica's escalating crime rate.

The declaration was made on Tuesday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In a statement this afternoon, the PSOJ noted that Jamaica is currently ranked in the top five murder rates globally and that the violent deaths of over 1,000 Jamaicans annually have almost been normalised.

With over 1,300 murders to date, Jamaica is operating in crisis mode, the organisation contended.

That's why it is giving its support to the states of public emergency.

“It is our hope that if the national security officials recommend an extension to the current two weeks of SOPEs, the Government and the Opposition can align on the proposed strategy in a meaningful way," said the organisation.

“The PSOJ maintains that an urgent response is needed from the Government of Jamaica on the medium to long-term measures that will be implemented further to the SOPEs, which is a short-term tool in the raft of available measures in the crime management arsenal,” said the organisation.

It argued that the only way to substantively reduce violent crimes is through a holistic plan of reformation of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, legislative, justice and correctional services systems, and social and educational transformation.

All these pillars are included in the National Consensus on Crime, to which both the Government and the Opposition are signatories and should be actively pursued, it asserted.

Noting that the creation of the Enhanced Security Measures Act as a medium-term crime-fighting tool was put on the table in the National Consensus on Crime, the PSOJ is calling for urgent and collaborative discussions between the Government and Opposition for its establishment and implementation.

The PSOJ says it believes that the same way Jamaica has approached the COVID-19 pandemic and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreements of 2013-2019 with a singular focus, the National Consensus on Crime pillars require the same high-level of prioritisation and bi-partisan commitment.

“Until we can achieve significant progress in these areas, violent crimes will remain at emergency and crisis levels.

“While we note the progress being made on The Firearms Act, we are calling for an update on outstanding critical legislative reviews and drafting including The Bail Act, Unexplained Wealth Amendments to the Dangerous Drug Act [and] Amendments to the Corrections Act. The above pieces of legislation will ensure that consequences for lawlessness are in place and will present a significant deterrent to crime,” the PSOJ argued.

The PSOJ said it strongly believes that a holistic approach to crime management will address the root of violent crime and should lead to a sustainable reduction in shooting and homicide levels.

