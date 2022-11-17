Clansman Gang Trial | Summation by Sykes postponed until next year

The resumption of the Clansman-One Don Gang trial in the Home Circuit Court has again been delayed.

The longstanding trial, which was last adjourned in September, was slated to resume tomorrow with presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes set to begin his summation.

But, the Court Administration Division today informed that the matter is unable to proceed because of the volume of evidence that is being reviewed, as well as Sykes' administrative responsibilities.

The agency says the case has been postponed until the Hilary Term of the Home Circuit Court.

The summation is now expected to be done during the first two weeks of the new Term, which begins in January 2023.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Twenty-seven of the 33 defendants who were initially indicted under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act remain on trial.

One of the defendants, Andre Smith, was shot and killed in August while the other five were freed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.