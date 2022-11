Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Limited continues to be true partners in the education process. Over $1m worth of reading resources from the Sand Pebbles series changed hands to the Jamaica Library Service (JLS) under the ‘Make Every Child A Reader Literacy Campaign’. Looking on (from left) are Carl Carby, director at Carlong Publishers; Domian Shorter, marketing representative, Carlong Publishers; Maureen Thompson, director general at JLS, and Shirley Carby, director, Carlong Publishers.