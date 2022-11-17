Thu | Nov 17, 2022

Corporate Hands | Megan Tapper donates laptops, tablets to student-athletes through Sagicor Foundation

Published:Thursday | November 17, 2022 | 12:06 AM
Sigma Run 2022 patron Megan Tapper (centre) gives two thumbs up as she hands over 10 laptops and tablets to student-athletes from high schools across Jamaica on Friday, through the Sagicor Foundation. Joining her are (from left) Mark Chisholm, Sagicor Life
Contributed
Sigma Run 2022 patron Megan Tapper (centre) gives two thumbs up as she hands over 10 laptops and tablets to student-athletes from high schools across Jamaica on Friday, through the Sagicor Foundation. Joining her are (from left) Mark Chisholm, Sagicor Life’s chief revenue officer for insurance; student-athletes Samoya Brown and Zaviya Cameron, and National Education Trust acting Director – Donor and Partnership Management, Shirley Moncrieffe. The Sagicor Foundation provided the items for the donation as a thank-you gift to Tapper, who served as one of the two patrons for Sagicor Sigma Run 2022, which raised over $52 million in aid of the Kingston Public Hospital.