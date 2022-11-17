Corporate Hands | Megan Tapper donates laptops, tablets to student-athletes through Sagicor Foundation

Sigma Run 2022 patron Megan Tapper (centre) gives two thumbs up as she hands over 10 laptops and tablets to student-athletes from high schools across Jamaica on Friday, through the Sagicor Foundation. Joining her are (from left) Mark Chisholm, Sagicor Life’s chief revenue officer for insurance; student-athletes Samoya Brown and Zaviya Cameron, and National Education Trust acting Director – Donor and Partnership Management, Shirley Moncrieffe. The Sagicor Foundation provided the items for the donation as a thank-you gift to Tapper, who served as one of the two patrons for Sagicor Sigma Run 2022, which raised over $52 million in aid of the Kingston Public Hospital.