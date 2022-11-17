Corporate Hands | Scotiabank supports families through back-to-school promotion

Sheila Segree-White (left), vice-president – customer experience and advocacy at Scotiabank, snaps a photo with county winners in the financial institution’s ‘Beat the Bell’ back-to-school promotion (from second left), Sherine Creighton, Cigale Wilson, Jermaine Maxwell, Tiana Tracey and her mother, Chrystol Edwards, and Angella Black. Each family was rewarded $50,000 as part of the bank’s summer promotion which encouraged parents to pay school fees using Scotiabank’s digital channels. The presentations were completed recently at the Scotiabank Centre in downtown Kingston.