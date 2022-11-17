Corporate Hands | VM Foundation supports IT suites in primary schools

Acting Principal of Mount Pleasant Primary School Stacy HoYoung (right), along with (from left) Angelia Christian, founder of Angel Foundation UK, and Sophia Lewis, programme lead at VM Foundation, symbolically mark the opening of the new IT suite at the school, through the pulling of the ribbon. The VM Foundation and VMBS UK partnered with the Angel Foundation UK under the leadership of Angelia Christian, to continue the establishment of IT suites in primary schools across the island, a project which began approximately four years ago.