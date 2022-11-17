Decomposing body of man found along Palisadoes roadway

The police are reporting that the decomposing body of a man was found along the Palisadoes main road in Kingston on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 12:45 p.m., passers-by stumbled upon the body and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, the decomposing body of the deceased was seen lying on the roadway.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

Investigations continue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.