Digicel pulls ads from ZIP FM over ‘unacceptable actions’

Telecommunication company Digicel Jamaica has pulled all its advertising from popular radio station ZIP FM for what it calls unacceptable actions.

The station has been bombarded with strong criticism after Ramone Silvera, the man charged for ordering passengers out of a taxi in downtown Kingston, was presented with a gift-wrapped bat during an in-studio interview with a host.

The two also joked about the viral ordeal with the host jokingly encouraging Silvera to use his new gift wisely.

Silvera, who was armed with a piece of board, was seen in a video that emanated during Monday's strike by public passenger vehicle operators as they demanded a traffic ticket amnesty from the government.

Silvera, who was behaving in a threatening and intimidating manner while using foul language, was shortly after accosted by the police.

He was later charged with assault at common law, disorderly conduct, and using indecent language.

Reacting to the backlash, ZIP informed that corrective actions would be taken.

But, this has not stopped Digicel from removing all its ads from the radio station as it takes issue with the situation.

The company said the removal started today and would continue for 30 days.

“We care about Jamaica and want the best for our beautiful nation. Like many Jamaicans, we find ZIP FM's recent actions unacceptable,” said Digicel in a post on Twitter this afternoon.

