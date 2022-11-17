Juliet Holness rebuffs ‘concocted’ action at jerk festival in Florida

Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural Juliet Holness has signalled that she is not perturbed by what she calls the concocted action of a few at a jerk festival in the City of Miramar in Florida, on Sunday.

In a statement today, Holness, who is also Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, said her six-day visit to the United States yielded significant positive outcomes for Jamaica.

Holness, who is also the wife of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, noted that in New York, at the invitation of the Issa Trust Foundation, as patron of the “For the Children” charity gala on Saturday, November 12, she helped to raise US$400,000 or approximately J$62 million towards the establishment of the first paediatric clinic in Jamaica – the Mary Issa Children's Health Centre in St Ann.

While at the jerk festive, Holness said she highlighted the importance of the culture of Jamaica and its contribution to the world.

As Holness took to the stage after being introduced by Jamaica's consul general based in Miami, Oliver Mair, boos rang out during her remarks.

In hitting back today, Holness dismissed what she called a concocted and planned negative narrative and a coordinated video clip around her presence at the event.

“It would be remiss of me to overlook the overwhelmingly positive response I received at the festival, and generally in Miramar, before, during and after my brief address, to focus on a handful of persons with ill intent. The narrative shared by politically organised persons misrepresents the love, respect and support received on the ground,” she said.

“My visit was solely to advance the interest of Jamaica by positively engaging Jamaicans and friends in the Diaspora. Mission accomplished,” she continued.

Holness said she completed her visit by attending a welcome reception held in her honour, where she was presented with the Key to the City of Miramar.

She was also presented with a tech scholarship worth US$15,000 for a qualified member of her constituency.

