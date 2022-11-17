Popular Barracks Road Primary School teacher dies in crash

Investigators attached to the Area One Accident Reconstruction Unit have reported that they are awaiting a post-mortem examination result to determine what caused the death of a beloved primary school teacher on Monday after his vehicle crashed into a perimeter wall at Reading in St James.

The deceased, 44-year-old Mbejor Furze, who resided at Temple district in Haddington, Hanover, and taught at the Barracks Road Primary School in Montego Bay, St James, was reportedly on his way to visit his family doctor when the tragedy occurred.

Reports by the Anchovy police are that shortly after 9 a.m., Furze, who had complained earlier to his wife of not feeling well, had just dropped her off at the Barracks Road Primary School where they both teach, and was heading back to Hopewell, to visit the doctor.

On reaching a section of the Reading main road, other motorists travelling behind Furze’s white Honda CR-V noticed that it was drifting to the right. It eventually ran off the roadway and crashed into a wall.

Several motorists rushed to his assistance, removed him from the vehicle, and transported him to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic investigators told The Gleaner that based on the nature of the collision, it is believed that the victim may have suffered a heart attack, which resulted in the crash.

Furze’s death sent shock waves across the Barracks Road school community, and resulted in school being closed on Tuesday.

Teachers and students were left mourning and had to receive counselling from the school chaplain and other representatives from the Ministry of Education.

Principal of the Barracks Road Primary School, Maxine Coates-Brown, told The Gleaner that the school is saddened by the tragic loss, and that Furze, who had been with the institution for over 26 years, was a gem in the eyes of teachers and students.

“He was a very hard-working and long-standing member of the institution, and teachers, students and parents, everyone is in shock, because as you know, it’s not like he was sick, so it’s very unfortunate. We are all grieving, and his wife is also a member of staff here too, so that is also another thing for us to help to bear her up,” Coates-Brown said.

The Gleaner also spoke to the school chaplain, Wayne Smith, and the former school chaplain, the Reverend Glendon Powell, who both spoke highly of the deceased teacher. They said that they worked very closely with him over the years, and that he was a very hard-working and dedicated individual.

The Gleaner also visited Furze’s family home in Farm Height, St James, and spoke to his mother, Cleopatra Ebanks, who related that her son was the best person one could ever know.

“He was a jovial youth, you know ... kind, loving. There is nothing that you could do to get him down, and he was always willing to stop and give a listening ear,” she said.

Ebanks added that she last spoke to her son on Saturday, after he visited and spent the day with her.

“He was here on Saturday, you know, whole day Saturday. He left here like after six, and his words were, ‘Boy, Mommy. I was here the whole day with you and see night come down now’.”

She said these were his last words to her.