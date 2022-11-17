Two dead, four injured in Norwood gun attack

Two men are dead, while a nine-month-old baby girl is among four others left injured, following an attack by gunmen on Haca Street in Norwood, St James, Wednesday night.

The deceased, 31-year-old Delano Christie, who operated a shop, and 26-year-old Jordan Brown, were shot at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Christie's business place. They were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The baby, who was reportedly shot in the neck, and three men were admitted at hospital.

It is reported that all six shooting victims were at the shop when masked men attacked, opening fire wildly, hitting all six of them.

The incident occurred a day after the Government implemented a State of Public Emergency in seven parishes across the country, hoping to curb crime in places such as St James.

Norwood, which has been a hotspot for years, remains a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO). In the last six months, the police have been forced to use curfews to quell flare-ups in the area.

- Janet Silvera

