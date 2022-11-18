Children march against violence in Savanna-la-Mar

Children from several schools in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, are now participating in a march and rally seeking to bring awareness to the increasing levels of violence being committed against minors.

The march is organised by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

It is taking place along Great George Street with stakeholders encouraging pedestrians and motorists to stop the silence and end the violence as it relates to the abuse of the nation's children.

The marchers will go from Great George Street to Independence Park in Savanna-la-Mar.

The Gleaner understands that the western leg of the CPFSA's islandwide march and rally is being done in Westmoreland because the parish has the highest level of abuse of against children.

Marches are also taking place in St Elizabeth, Kingston and St Ann.

Each march will culminate with a rally, mini concert and a remembrance activity in honour of all the children who died under tragic circumstances from November 2021 to October 2022.

- Albert Ferguson

