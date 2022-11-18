Court orders release of teenage murder suspect

The teenage son of a reputed former New World Order gang leader is to be immediately released from police custody.

Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks on Friday morning ordered the police to release the teenager following a habeas corpus application by attorney-at-law Donahue Martin.

He was detained on November 5 in relation to a murder.

But Martin during the application, which started last week Friday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, told the judge that his client had given an alibi during the question and answer session, indicating that he was overseas at the time the murder was committed.

The teen's father, Horace Ramsay, better known as 'Pugu' or 'Brown Man' was killed by members of the security forces during an alleged shootout on January 7, 2011, in Southside in Kingston.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Ramsay's death triggered a protest with residents claiming that he was killed in cold blood while he slept in bed with his girlfriend.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.