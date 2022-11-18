Fisherman killed, 20 other people injured in St Ann crash

A fisherman is dead and 20 other persons injured following a vehicular crash along the Laughlands main road in St Ann, Friday morning.

It's understood that the fisherman, Alwayne Smith, also called Big League, of Steer Town, St Ann, was returning from sea when the accident happened about 7:30 a.m.

Smith was reportedly driving a motor car east towards St Ann's Bay, with two passengers aboard, when the vehicle collided with a bus transporting security personnel, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, where Smith was pronounced dead, while 20 persons were admitted, two in serious condition.

- Carl Gilchrist

