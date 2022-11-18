Issa Trust raises US$417,000 for children's clinic during charity gala

The Issa Trust Foundation (ITF) raised US$417,000 from the charity gala 'For The Children' which was held at Sony Hall in New York City on Saturday.

The concert featured Reggae Ambassadors, Third World, and was aimed at raising US$200,000 towards the construction of the Mary Issa Health Centre in Richmond, St Ann which will offer paediatric and adolescent care.

Groundbreaking for the centre will take place early next year.

The ITF said Direct Relief, a partner for the last seven years, donated US$200,000 for which the foundation is “extremely pleased”.

The foundation also hailed the other sponsors that have supported it over the years and with this particular project.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Regarding the health centre, the ITF said the facility will be the only paediatric and adolescent healthcare centre of its kind on the island.

“The facility will fill a critical healthcare gap in St Mary and St Ann parishes by providing primary care for children and adolescents in an atmosphere that engages both patients and families in multifaceted, holistic services that address physical, mental and social support needs,” the foundation said.

Apart from offering preventive and curative care, the centre will operate specialty clinics such as cardiac, nephrology, gastroenterology, mental health support, oncology, vision and hearing tests.

“The centre will also serve children and adolescents from other regions on the island, as well as offer rotation programmes for US doctors to partner with local Jamaican doctors. We will also provide free eye exams, make our glasses at the clinic, and provide the glasses at no cost,” the foundation stated.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.