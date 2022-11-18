Longmore calls for increased public education on dangers of drug abuse

​​​​​​Government Senator, Dr Saphire Longmore, is calling for increased public education aimed at engaging youngsters in discussion and information-sharing on the dangers of drug use.

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday on a motion for adjournment in recognition of Drug Awareness Month, she said data indicate that more children are being exposed to drugs.

“[Approximately] 80 per cent of our children claim to engage in alcohol use or are exposed to it before the age of 14, with average onset being between 12 and 13 years old. Marijuana use is recorded at about 13 per cent prevalence amongst our youth, and I think that has gone up since the decriminalisation that happened in 2015,” Longmore said, while noting that tobacco use is at 13 per cent.

“This is a growing concern, and we encourage the awareness to be maintained, not only in this month. I encourage us all, as best as we can, to engage in these activities and to maintain this effort of keeping Jamaica as drug free as possible,” she added.

Longmore said the campaign should also target children who have been impacted by adverse childhood experiences.

“Unfortunately, this is one of the reasons persons turn to substance use, where they are seeking to heal themselves or overcome or even numb that broken spirit that would have been damaged through a traumatic experience. So we want to encourage the public education around, especially substance use, that might be prevalent in these groups,” she said.

Opposition Senator, Sophia Frazer Binns, lauded the work of the National Council on Drug Abuse and called for more institutions to support persons who are affected by drug abuse.

Drug Awareness Month is being observed throughout November under the theme: 'Drug Free Lifestyle Trending'.

Among the slated activities are school tours and a National Stakeholder Conference at the Terra Nova Hotel in St Andrew on November 30.

- JIS News

