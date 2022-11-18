Mother of murdered Gabriel King ordered to give police access to her cell phone

The St James Parish Court has ordered Amoi Leon Issa, the mother of nine-year-old Gabriel King, to give the police access to her cell phone by or before November 24 as part of the probe into her son's January 13 murder.

Presiding senior parish judge Sasha-Marie Ashley made the order today after hearing submissions from the police's legal representative and from Issa's attorney Chukwuemeka Cameron.

“Mrs Amoi Issa is to provide access to, and produce in an intelligible form, any communication data contained on the cellular phone by making written of any key [to the phone] in her possession, for the purpose of the investigation into the murder of Gabriel King, on or before November 24,” Ashley declared.

The judge also rejected Cameron's request for his client, who was not present at court, to be present during the police's access to the phone and the extraction of any data.

However, the judge granted a request for any legal representative of Issa and a third-party computer technician to be present for that extraction as observers only, on condition that they do not attempt to direct what information may be extracted by the police.

Today's ruling was in relation to a production order that the police had previously made for Issa to provide the constabulary force with access to her cell phone, which she had refused to do.

Gabriel King, who was developmentally challenged, was reportedly abducted from his mother on January 13 along the Tucker main road in St James.

It was reported that assailants dragged Issa from the motor car in which the mother and child were travelling and then sped off with the vehicle, with King still inside.

The vehicle was later found along the Fairfield main road and the child's body was found on the backseat with his throat slashed.

- Christopher Thomas

