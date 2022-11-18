Motorcyclist dead following vehicular crash in Portland

A motor vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist along the Orange Bay main road in Portland, Thursday night.

Police sources say Andre Jones, a resident of Windsor Castle in the parish, was riding his motorcycle towards Buff Bay about 6:40 p.m., when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the path of a Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorbike reportedly slammed into the Honda CRV and Jones fell off and glided several feet along the road surface.

Jones sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda CRV was not injured, but the vehicle was damaged extensively.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Gareth Davis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.