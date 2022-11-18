Police say Jamaicans unwittingly committing cybercrimes

Concerned that Jamaicans are unknowingly breaching the Cybercrimes Act daily, Detective Inspector Pilmar Powell, sub-officer in charge of the Waterford police, says it is of paramount importance that persons familiarise themselves with the 2015 legislation.

"There are many offences under the Cybercrimes Act that if you breach by using the Internet to maliciously or negatively hurt someone you can face criminal charges," she said.

Powell was speaking on Thursday at the launch of a community WiFi installed by the Universal Service Fund (USF) in the Pen Way Community of Portmore.

She said one of the most common offences committed under the act, almost daily, is malicious communications, where persons put out information about various activities, speak about persons in derogatory ways and post obscene photographs in the public space.

"We want persons to understand these are criminal offences and they will be charged if they commit such offences, and the fine they will have to pay goes up to $4 million," Powell said.

Director of Projects at USF, Kwan Wilson, said 200 concurrent users will be able to log on to the Pen Way service which will cover a radius of 800 metres with high-speed Internet.

He said under the connect Jamaica programme, 19 public WIFi hotspots have been established and the next location will be the Portmore mall.

Meanwhile, councillor for the Independence City division, Courtney Edwards said there was a need for the service in the area from as early as 2016.

He acknowledged that it will go a far way in benefiting the community, especially students.

Also speaking at the launch Member of Parliament for St Catherine South East, Robert Miller, said the government's intention is not only to make Portmore the 15th parish but also the tech parish, and the installation of the Public WiFi is a step in that direction.

He noted that with the two major commercial banks in Portmore now cashless, it further highlights the importance of the digital space where transactions will have to be done.

- Ruddy Mathison

