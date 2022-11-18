Teen allegedly held with entertainer's gun gets bail

A St Andrew teenager who was reportedly found last month with a loaded illegal gun he claimed belonged to a recording artiste has been granted $150,000 bail.

Eighteen-year-old, Trevaughn Whitfield, is contending that entertainer, Lougie Hamilton, had sent him for the gun in the glove compartment of his vehicle but refused to take it when he saw the police approaching.

The teenager and the 31-year-old St Ann entertainer were both arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, following the seizure of a Smith & Wesson pistol and five rounds of ammunition on October 2 along Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

According to reports, about 6:50 a.m, lawmen were in the area responding to a call when they observed Whitfield acting in a suspicious manner.

He was held and searched and the illegal weapon and ammunition were found.

Hamilton, who was also in the vicinity, was arrested and has reportedly claimed ownership of the weapon.

On November 9, during a bail application in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, Whitfield's attorney, Kerry-Ann Duhaney, argued that her client, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was deceived by the adult who had breached his trust by sending him to retrieve the weapon.

The teenager was subsequently offered bail on condition that he report to the Duhaney Park Police Station on Wednesdays.

Hamilton was earlier granted bail for medical reasons.

Both accused are to return to court on February 1, 2023.

- Tanesha Mundle

