Turn in your guns, no extension of firearm amnesty – PM

With just over 24 hours until the gun amnesty expires, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is appealing to anyone in possession of an illegal or unregistered firearm to turn them in to the authorities.

In a statement today, Holness indicated that the government will not extend the amnesty.

He disclosed that over 70 weapons have been handed over so far.

Noting that some persons may be fearful or uncertain about surrendering illegal guns, Holness charged that the security forces and the firearm authority have conducted the amnesty in an exemplary manner.

According to him, there have been no breaches of the guarantees of confidentiality and no prosecution under the amnesty.

“You can trust the process,” the Prime Minister declared.

He warned that the security forces will now intensify search operations for guns and gunmen.

“While it is good to take illegal guns off the street, the impact on the homicide rate is greater if the shooters are also caught and arrested

“Already there have been several persons arrested for illegal possession of firearms, including a teenager. They will face a minimum of 15 years behind bars and possibly life in prison. I am making a solemn and urgent appeal to our young men particularly, please I implore you, even at this late stage, turn in the guns,” said Holness.

He said the security forces will be focusing on intensive searches, snap raids and targeted operations to get the gunmen with their guns.

“Again, I urge anyone with an illegal firearm to turn it in. You have been warned.”

