Two guns, 47 rounds of ammo seized on bus in Trelawny spot check

The police are reporting the seizure of two firearms and 47 rounds of ammunition during a spot check along the Salt Marsh main road in Trelawny on Thursday.

It is reported that about 8 p.m., a public passenger vehicle was searched and a bag containing a semi-automatic pistol and a Taurus and a Canic nine millimetre pistol, each with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm cartridges and eighteen 9mm cartridges respectively.

An additional twelve 9mm cartridges were found in the bag, according to the police.

Investigations continue.

