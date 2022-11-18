Woman accused of killing 18-y-o mason with an ice pick granted bail

A woman who was charged with murder after she allegedly used an ice pick to stab a teenager in Riversdale, St Catherine, on November 5, has been granted bail in the sum of $700,000.

Twenty-six year old Donel Davis, otherwise called Dora, appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Her attorney, Tamika Harris, told Senior Parish Judge Desiree Alleyne that her client is not a flight risk, had handed herself in to the police and has a steady place of abode.

Bail was granted on condition that Davis surrender her travel documents and return to court on March 14, 2023.

It is alleged that Davis had a dispute with 18-year-old mason, Dane Stephenson, otherwise called 'Tie Tie', of Riversdale in the parish, during which she used an ice pick to stab him in the chest.

He was transported to hospital where he was admitted.

Stephenson succumbed to his injuries on November 6.

Davis subsequently turned herself in to the Riversdale police and was charged.

- Rasbert Turner

