60-y-o man held for chopping-death of his ex-girlfriend's partner

A 60-year-old man from Retirement district in Watt Town, St Ann is in police custody after allegedly chopping the partner of his former spouse to death.

Dead is Roy Alexander of Trycee district, Alexandria, St Ann.

Reports are that around 6 p.m. on Friday, Alexander went to visit his girlfriend, who has a child with the accused.

The police say the 36-year-old woman, who lives in Queenhythe, Discovery Bay, and the accused are no longer in a relationship.

They say the accused man had also gone to visit his child.

Alexander reportedly saw the accused man at the premises on his arrival.

It is unclear what led to the altercation, during which Alexander was chopped several times.

The police were called to the scene and the injured man taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accused was held later that night and remains in custody pending further investigations.

- Carl Gilchrist

