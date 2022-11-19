Discovery Bauxite offers $8M in scholarships

In a continuation of the trend set by Noranda Bauxite when tens of millions of dollars’ worth of scholarships were offered over the years, Discovery Bay Bauxite has this year donated some $8 million in grants to students from primary to tertiary levels.

The amount covers financial grants and bursaries to 80 tertiary-level students and 62 top-performing boys and girls in the PEP examination from the 31 all-age and primary schools in areas where the bauxite company operates.

In addition, the best-performing boy and girl from the group of PEP awardees have been presented with five-year scholarships for the duration of their secondary education.

Discovery Bauxite also offers six major university scholarships per year for students pursuing first degree courses in engineering, social sciences, natural sciences, business, agriculture, medicine, education and sports disciplines, disclosed the company’s vice president and country manager, Delroy Dell, who was speaking at the handover ceremony at the company, recently.

“The awards recognise academic, as well as all-round performance and achievement,” Dell said of the scholarships.

He hailed the achievements of the PEP performers, who came from over 30 townships, saying their determination led them to the excellent results they gained. Their success, he said, was a demonstration of the interest their teachers and parents showed in their education.

He noted that over the years the company’s educational assistance programmes have contributed to numerous professional, civic, political and leadership careers that have benefited Jamaica.

Application and dedication to their studies would open similar career paths for the current set of scholarships awardees he said.

The company’s human resource manager, Nordia Tracey, in congratulating the awardees, said they have exceeded the high standards set by the qualification criteria.

“The winning scholars are simply the best of the best,” Tracey noted.

Alexia Burnthorne, who won a place at St Hilda’s Diocesan High, replied on behalf of the awardees, and thanked Discovery Bauxite, the teachers and the parents for their support.

She said the scholarships meant more than the ability to now meet expenses, it showed a recognition and an endorsement of the students’ hard work.