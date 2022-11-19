Jamaican investors to build hotel complex in Dominican Republic

(CMC) – The tourism sector in the Dominican Republic will receive a boost following reports that Jamaican businessmen plan to invest millions of dollars in the country's tourism sector.

This was revealed by the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Jamaica, Angie Martínez, who said agreements are being finalised for the construction of a hotel with an investment of more than US$ 600 million .

She also announced a new tourist housing construction through an investment fund, which would be a hotel with 200 rooms and 30 villas, for US$300 million.

The ambassador also explained that a young Jamaican entrepreneur is interested in opening a chain of restaurants in Santiago, Santo Domingo, and Las Terrenas.

Martinez offered the information after receiving the new route of the Dominican carrier – Arajet, that will travel directly from Santo Domingo to Kingston, Jamaica.

With the start of operations of the Dominican airline, Martinez said that trade, investments, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the Dominican Republic and Jamaica are of great importance.

