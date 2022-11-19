‘Let’s paint Ochi Pink this Sunday’

The resort town of Ocho Rios will be ‘painted’ pink on Sunday, November 20, as the Jamaica Cancer Society St Ann St Mary Branch stages its annual Pink Run Walk fundraiser.

The event starts at 6 a.m. at the branch’s office at Ocean Village, Ocho Rios, and goes along Main Street to the intersection of Irie FM, then along the bypass back to the office.

The event returns after a two-year break because of COVID-19 and seeks to raise funds to enable the branch to carry out its mandate of helping persons affected by cancer.

The branch carries out a range of activities each year to benefit cancer victims but is not self-sufficient when it comes to funding. As a result, it relies on sponsorships and fundraising events such as the Pink Run Walk to fund its operations.

New Branch Manager Daidrey DaSilva is urging the public to support the event, which is being held to also mark October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Persons may still register at the office for Sunday’s event.

The cost to register: teams of 10 or more, the cost of $1,300 per person; for children under 12, $500; for schools, $500 per person; and individuals, $1,500 each.