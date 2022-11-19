‘Love your skin’ urges advocate Shari-Ann Henry

To love the skin you are in means complete acceptance of your body, whatever size, shape or form it is. Loving the skin you are in means liberation from whatever insecurities are holding you back.

Shari-Ann Henry is the founder of Love Your Skin Appreciate Your Melanin Foundation, which encourages Jamaicans 11 to 25 years old to love themselves and to discourage them from engaging in the practice of skin bleaching.

Henry’s advocacy targets widespread education on the damaging physical, psychological and social effects of skin bleaching and skin toning products, advocacy on the importance of self-love in schools, communities and churches; and advocacy to key local decision makers for the development of policies required to control the manufacturing and commercialisation of these products and to discourage their use.

“Over 300 students have benefited from the intervention through outreach and empowerment sessions in high schools, churches, communities. The mentorship programme has assisted more than 10 students with academic advising, financial assistance and personal development,” Henry said.

“Currently, we have a group of 15 to 20 mentees who will be supported academically, financially and personally from Grade 7 and onwards. These are students who I have selected from a cohort of Grade 6 students I taught at a primary school in my community,” she added.

Love Your Skin Appreciate Your Melanin Foundation has conducted outreach programmes at various primary and high schools as well as at a number of church and community gatherings.

The foundation has also conducted essay competitions on topics including: What’s Good About Your Melanin, My Melanin Matters, Domestic Violence in Afro-Descendant Relationships and What Does Black History Month Mean To You?

“I choose to give back because there were others who were willing to help me during my high-school years. This included persons from my community. There were days that I did not have lunch money for school and my mother would have sent me to a trusted neighbour to assist,” Henry said.

“In return, there are single mothers from my community who would reach out to me for assistance with lunch money for their children, completing a school project their child got in school and so on, and I am always willing to assist them,” she added.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Love Your Skin Appreciate Your Melanin Foundation remained online and, through their Melanin Mondays Instagram live, conducted empowerment sessions, including Rural Youth, University Students, Innercity Youth, Young Cops, Young Entrepreneurs, The Education System, The Skin Bleaching Phenomenon in Nigeria and Jamaica, The Black Man and His Browning, Let’s Talk Black: Melanin in Government, Let’s Talk Black: SARS Black in Nigeria, Women’s Health, Pennywise in COVID Times and The Entertainment Industry in COVID Times.

Collaboration was also conducted with the Children of the Maafa Panel Discussion ‘Jamaican Nationhood: The Black Skin, A Badge of Shame, or a Glorious Symbol of Greatness’.

“Fourteen years ago, I only thought that the sky for me was to get my CSEC subjects. However, I went way beyond those limits I placed on myself with the assistance of Tasha Manley, Eva Lewis and Jonathan Burke and many other members of corporate society and civil society. They supported me significantly in achieving my dreams and my overall personal and professional development. Now I am in a better position to help myself and help others and I do so whenever I can. I can always reassure persons that everything is possible. Just dream big and the support will come,” Henry said.

Love Your Skin Appreciate Your Melanin Foundation receives funding from friends in the region and the diaspora, as well as through personal funds. The funding is usually for specific projects and outreaches.

Henry is encouraging everyone who can give back to their community to do so.

“Find a space that needs an immediate intervention based on your research and observation. You may also interact with persons and see what their true needs are. You may also start a project in your community that you are passionate about, which may also be beneficial to your community. Your passion will drive support,” she said.

