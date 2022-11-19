Men accused rape and robbery in St Catherine still on the run

The St Catherine North police are still searching for a group of men who escaped a dragnet after allegedly committing acts of robbery, rape and abduction on Monday.

Reports are that about 9:45 p.m, the four victims (two males and two females) were walking along the roadway in Mendez District in Point Hill in the parish when a grey Toyota Axio motor car drove up and stopped.

As the four were about to pass vehicle, an occupant started asking questions during which four other men reportedly came out of nearby bushes.

The men brandished guns and robbed the victims of cellular phones and an undermined sum of cash, the police report.

The attackers then told the males to run and forced the women inside the Axio and drove away.

The women were allegedly beaten and forced to perform various sexual acts.

The men subsequently drove away leaving the victims in bushes.

The police were alerted and a team responded and later intercepted the vehicle along the Barry main road.

However, the men escaped into bushes.

The police have seized the car.

- Rasbert Turner

