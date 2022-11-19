Third person dies in St Ann crash, 10 remain hospitalised

The third person has died as a result of injuries sustained in Friday's two-vehicle crash along the Laughlands main road in St Ann, bringing the number of fatalities to three.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

He reportedly succumbed around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A car with three fishermen on board reportedly crashed into a bus transporting private security personnel.

Alwayne Smith, a fisherman from Steer Town in St Ann who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital shortly after.

A second person later died.

Ten persons from the accident remain in hospital, with two in moderate to severe condition, hospital CEO Delroy Morgan said Saturday.

The crash happened Friday morning after the car that was travelling eastward to St Ann's Bay allegedly got out of control and slammed into the bus which was travelling in the opposite direction.

At least 21 persons were reportedly taken from the scene for treatment.

- Carl Gilchrist

