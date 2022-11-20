80 guns handed over as amnesty expires

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says 80 firearms were handed over to law enforcement during the amnesty that expired midnight Saturday.

He says more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition were also given to the police.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday said there would be no extension of the gun amnesty.

The 14-day amnesty was announced as a new law, the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, took effect.

Breaches of the new gun law carry penalties ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.

