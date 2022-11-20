British woman boarding flight in MoBay caught with cocaine valued at $9m

A 20-year-old British woman has been arrested over the seizure of approximately $9 million (£50 000) worth of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Saturday.

Investigators assigned to the Narcotics Division made the seizure.

Reports are that about 7 p.m., the woman of a Midlands, England address was boarding a flight to the United Kingdom when her luggage was searched.

During the search, two packages of cocaine weighing approximately two kilograms were found concealed in false compartments.

The woman was arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

