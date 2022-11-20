Child among two persons shot dead in St James funeral attack

Two persons, including a child, were shot dead during an attack on a funeral in John's Hall, St James on Sunday.

A third person was reportedly shot and injured.

The service was being held at the John's Hall Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The identities of the deceased persons are not immediately known.

Reports are that shortly after 2:30 p.m., the infant and the male victim were among other mourners at the church, when men travelling in motor car drove up and opened fire.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The gunmen escaped in the vehicle.

The three were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where the child and the adult were pronounced dead.

The other person was admitted in critical condition.

A state of public emergency was declared in St James last week.

Zones of Special Operations are also ongoing in the parish.

More details to come,

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.